Could Tampa Bay Rays play next season in Oakland after ballpark destroyed by Hurricane Milton?

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It may not be the end of baseball at the Oakland Coliseum if fans have it their way.

Many are hoping the Tampa Bay Rays make the trek to the West Coast after Hurricane Milton destroyed their ballpark.

This is what Tropicana Field looks like after Hurricane Milton hit Florida last week.

A storm-damaged Tropicana Field is pictured in St. Petersburg, Florida.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays won't be able to open the 2025 season at home as planned in March.

So, an MLB analyst took to X and asked his followers where they could see the team playing home games next year.

Several people replied, saying Oakland.

As you know, the A's will be playing in Sacramento for at least the next three seasons while they wait for their proposed stadium in Las Vegas to be built.