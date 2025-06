Iconic Fog City diner in SF permanently closes after 40 years on The Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's the end of an era for San Francisco's dining scene along The Embarcadero.

The iconic Fog City has permanently closed after 40 years on Battery Street.

The restaurant made the announcement on Friday via social media that it was the last day of service.

It originally opened as "Fog City Diner" in 1985, before being completely re-imagined in 2013.

The landmark restaurant appeared in Visa commercials and the 1993 Mike Myers movie, "So I Married an Axe Murderer."