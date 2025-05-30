Iconic Randy's Donuts to make Bay Area debut with 4 new locations in Santa Clara Co.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Dough-NOT miss this exciting news.

One of the most iconic donut shops in the world is finally coming to the Bay Area.

According to a press release, Los Angeles-based Randy's Donuts is partnering with the Sweet Rings LLC franchise group to open four locations in Santa Clara County.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Randy's Donuts to the Bay Area," said Adeel Siddiqui, who leads the franchise group, said in the news release. "Randy's is more than just a donut shop - it's a cultural icon with an unmatched legacy of quality and community."

The first one will open up in Santa Clara at 2595 Homestead Road near San Tomas Expressway.

Information about the grand opening and the other three locations has not yet been released.

Randy's opened its first shop in Inglewood back in 1952. It offers more than 60 types of freshly made donuts and also serves drinks with its own coffee brand. Its original location is known for its giant rooftop donut, a SoCal landmark featured in many movies and shows.