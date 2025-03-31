"A donut early in the morning is perfect for breakfast. When they're warm, coming out of the fryer...breakfast of champions."

This 65-year-old SF deep-fried institution serves up a comforting start to your morning with donuts

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the sun rises on the 1700 block of Polk Street in San Francisco, passersby can smell the sweet scent of warm donuts. For more than 60 years, the iconic Bob's Donuts has served up a great way to start the day.

"A donut early in the morning is perfect for breakfast. When they're warm, coming out of the fryer...breakfast of champions," General Manager and baker Roberto Vallejo said with a smile.

It's not unusual to have to wait in line to grab one of these flavorful donuts.

"People love everything handmade and everything make on the spot and fresh," Vallejo explained. "A lot of companies, you know, big corporations, they have the big machines that you can roll the donuts and they glaze it."

"Now here. Everything is made by hand," Vallejo said.

From the classic cake and raised donuts to malasadas and cronuts, Bob's donuts is always creating exciting donut flavors.

"Fruity Pebbles, Cinnamon Crunch, Fruit Loops, Tiramisu, Crème Brulé, strawberry shortcake...we have the option of vegan donuts," Vallejo shared.

"I usually just go for a jelly donut, and that's my favorite," customer Deborah said. "I saw crazy colors and I thought: 'What's that? OK. Get that'."

"Even though when I'm not at work, my brain is always working," Vallejo stated. "'Oh, should I work with this flavor, or should I combine these with this? Every day, we try to bring something new to the menu," Vallejo adds.

Some of the popular creations are the jalapeno, sun dried tomato and chive cream cheese donuts.

"It's like a bagel cream cheese, but instead of a bagel, we're using our donut," Vallejo said.

Bob's Donuts has also gained notoriety for their "Bob's Donut Challenge." Customers try to eat a giant donut in under two minutes.

"The big donut is as big as my head...literally like my head," Vallejo reiterates.

Bob's Donuts main location is open 24 hours a day, so you can always satisfy your craving.

"Anytime of the day, a donut is always good for you and always put a smile on your face," Vallejo declares.

