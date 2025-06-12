Images of ICE raids at SoCal farm creating fear among Half Moon Bay farmworkers

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Images of farmworkers running through a field in Southern California on Tuesday with federal agents chasing after them are increasing fear among farmworkers along the San Mateo County coast.

"The community is fearful right now," said Sandra Sencion, farmworkers program director for ALAS. "There are events that we have scheduled as well where folks are sharing that they are concerned about safety that we've had to cancel."

According to county records, there are over 2,500 farm workers in San Mateo County. Following detentions by immigration enforcement officers across cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, nonprofits like ALAS and Puente are reporting a shift at local farms.

"People are still feeling okay to go to work at the farms. We have noticed some farmers are now closing their gates. Locking them so you need call them to be able to enter that place because we are afraid. The stories that we hear people are entering places without permission and so that is a way of keeping people safe," said Arlae Alston, director of programs at Puente.

Local advocates have also noticed an increased need for mental health counseling at farms.

"Now more than ever, we are reassuring folks that they can come here and get free mental health services, seek support we are well connected with other partners as well and they are not alone more than anything," said Sencion.

Even though there haven't been any ICE raids or detentions in the San Mateo County coast, behavioral changes are noticeable in the community.

"We noticed that all of the older children were coming to pick up the food instead the parents. So definitely, families are relying on the older children to do the grocery runs or any basic needs really because it's just scary," said Alston.

In the meantime, these advocates are hoping the rapid response line where they receive reports of any potential immigration enforcement activity and double checks it before sending a broad alert, will continue to offer a sense of comfort.

"Folks know that they are not alone," said Sencion.