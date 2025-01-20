Inauguration fashion takes center stage. See the most standout style looks
ByGMA Team
Monday, January 20, 2025 6:33PM
Inauguration Day festivities are underway, and with them comes plenty of high-profile style on everyone from incoming political figures to inauguration performers.
We're rounding up all the standout looks of the day from Ivanka Trump's sleek, deep green ensemble to Usha Vance's soft pink coat with a matching scarf.
First lady Jill Biden chose bold, head-to-toe purple with a matching coat, gloves and shoes, while Vice President Kamala Harris chose a mostly black ensemble finished with leather gloves and a black and white scarf.
Incoming first lady Melania Trump wore a look from American designer Adam Lippes to attend a church service early in the day. The ensemble featured a navy silk wool coat, a navy silk wool pencil skirt and an ivory silk crepe blouse, all hand-sewn in New York City.
"The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Lippes said in a press release, adding that "Mrs. Trumps outfit was created by some of Americas finest craftsmen and I take great pride in showing such work to the world."
Check out some of the looks below.
Melania Trump and President-elect Donald J. Trump
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris
Ivanka Trump
Usha Vance and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance
Hillary Clinton
Elon Musk
Lara Trump and Eric Trump
Tiffany Trump
Sen. Amy Klobuchar
Susie Wiles
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos
Former Vice President Dan Quayle and Marilyn Quayle