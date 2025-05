Innocent driver hospitalized after street racing leads to Vacaville crash

Dramatic video out of Vacaville shows how dangerous street racing ended in a crash and the arrest of a 22-year-old driver, but police are still looking for the other driver.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dramatic video out of Vacaville shows how dangerous street racing came to an end.

Police say just after 8 p.m. Monday, two drivers came speeding down the Cliffside Drive off-ramp from I-80.

Then, a driver in a Mustang ran into two cars and one of the innocent drivers ended up in the hospital.

Police arrested the 22-year-old driver of the Mustang, but they're still looking for another driver in a Corvette.