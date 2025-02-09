When it's completed, it'll be one of the largest artificial lagoons in the world.

Inside Disney's luxury Cotino community in the Coachella Valley and its massive man-made lagoon

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- Cotino, the first StoryLiving by Disney community in Rancho Mirage, is set to welcome its first residents, and the development's centerpiece is certainly one to see.

The property is located just off the 10 Freeway in the Coachella Valley, and model home tours are now underway.

Cotino is Storyliving by Disney's first residential community, located in the Greater Palm Springs Area of Southern California.

"Each of our communities is going to be a unique offering for our residents of lifestyle and amenities, something I would say nobody can do like Disney," said Claire Bilby, the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Businesses.

The Cotino Bay, a 24-acre man-made lagoon that's the focus of the development, will be one of the largest artificial lagoons in the world when completed.

"They'll have private beaches, they'll have kayaks, they'll have paddleboats, then when we own town center ... we will have a public beach," said Bilby. "That will be where the public will be able to purchase a ticket to use the public beach area if they so choose."

Nestled along the shore is Cotino's Artisan Club and Parr House, which is inspired by the Disney and Pixar film, "Incredibles 2" and brought to life by Disney Imagineers and artists from Pixar.

"Truly, we are taking in an animator vision of a home that we created for 'Incredibles 2,' and we are literally going to build the real-life version of the Parr House," said Bilby. "The Parr House will be the icon of Cotino."

When complete, the 600-acres of Cotino will include nearly 2,000 homes, plus a hotel, community parks with shopping and dining.

"We really wanted to honor that intersection of Walt's ability to come out here and find creative inspiration with the beauty that we have out here," said Walt Disney Imagineering Executive Creative Director Caroline Boone. "This is a community that is all about following that spark and finding that creativity, and really seeing wherever it takes you."

Single-family homes start in the upper $1 million range with Villa Estates starting in the upper $4 million range.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.