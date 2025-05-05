Insurance Hotline: 7 On Your Side, insurance experts answer viewer questions

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The state of the insurance industry in California is full of uncertainty. Have questions about your homeowner or renter insurance? 7 On Your Side and a team of industry experts are here to answer your questions!

On Wednesday, May 7 from 3 to 7 p.m, 7 On Your Side and a team of insurance experts will answer your questions about non-renewals, increasing premiums, and what possible changes may come.

Submit your question using the form below at any time, or call 866-561-2611 on May 7, 2025 between 3 and 7 p.m.

We will post viewer questions and their answers on this page, so be on the lookout for your question right here -- plus you may learn new things through other people's questions!

Take a look at more stories by 7 On Your Side.

RELATED VIDEOS & STORIES:

