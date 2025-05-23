San Mateo Co. sheriff's complaints: County exec. cleared, but questions remain for another official

He earns more than $400,000 a year in salary and benefits, while waiting limbo with no assignment

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- A second independent investigation has dealt yet another blow to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. The Board of Supervisors released a report finding no merit to her complaints of sexual discrimination and "persistent interference" against County Executive Mike Callagy. The board voted to close out the sheriff's complaints, but the questions persist especially about one high-profile official who continues to draw a very big paycheck, for doing very little work.

Sheriff Corpus filed a complaint last September against County Executive Mike Callagy, accusing him of "abuse of power, sexual discrimination, and bullying tactics." Corpus described one of their first conversations after she became sheriff-elect. "And then he told me that, you know, 'Well, Christina, if you date anyone in San Mateo County, I need to be the first to know about it. I don't want any scandals.' And so to me, that was, I was surprised. I was in shock. I felt very demeaned."

Callagy denied the conversation, and the county hired Oppenheimer Investigations, employment attorneys based out of Oakland, to look into the sheriff's complaints. And now, they've issued this report that cleared Callagy of wrongdoing.

San Mateo County Attorney John Nibbelin announced, "The report of investigation is now complete, and the investigator did not substantiate any allegations that constitute misconduct on the part of Mr. Callagy."

Sheriff Corpus reacted, "I stand by, you know, my complaint. Why would I make something up like that?"

Other questions linger. Sheriff Corpus hired Ryan Monaghan as her assistant sheriff at the recommendation of County Executive Mike Callagy. Monaghan and Callagy worked together at the San Mateo Police Department for 19 years. But, last September, Corpus fired Monaghan.

Dan Noyes: "Can you tell me why he was fired?"

Christina Corpus: "For good cause. Leave it at that."

But the county executive overrode the sheriff's decision and has kept Ryan Monaghan on the county payroll. He earns more than $400,000 a year in salary and benefits; he has been waiting in limbo for eight months with no assignment, yet getting paid.

"If I was a taxpayer, I would be asking that question because I don't to this day, I don't know what he's doing for the county," Corpus said. "I don't know what work he's doing."

We wanted to ask Callagy about this, but after Thursday's board meeting, he quickly headed for the back passage. He said he had a meeting. The Oppenheimer report found that Callagy was justified in retaining Monaghan out of concern for a lawsuit he could file if terminated.

Pressure is building within the Board of Supervisors now that Measure A has passed, giving them the power to fire Sheriff Corpus. At Tuesday's meeting, Supervisor Ray Mueller expressed frustration with delays he blames on Board President David Canepa, saying, "It's time for this board to move forward with this process."

Canepa responded in our interview Thursday, "The process is there are five supervisors and there was an agreed process and in place, you know, I think it was totally inaccurate. It wasn't factual. And to be quite frank with you, many of us were just astonished."

Canepa said we should be looking for action on the sheriff's case next month, and that it could really go either way. We also reached out to Ryan Monaghan Thursday and did not hear back.