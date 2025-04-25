San Mateo Co. sheriff's attorneys release report blasting county investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Attorneys for San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus on Friday released a report by a former judge and prosecutor that blasts the investigation commissioned by the county.

San Mateo County hired retired Judge LaDoris Cordell, who concluded Sheriff Corpus should resign. But, this new report from the Corpus defense team says Judge Cordell violated basic investigative procedures - that she did not record interviews with witnesses, did not meet them in person, and relied mainly on a single civilian employee for the most salacious accusations without hard evidence.

That employee claimed the sheriff was having an intimate affair with her chief of staff, had used a racist slur and a homophobic slur on another occasion. The sheriff denies those accusations.

You can read the full report here.