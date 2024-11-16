TIMELINE: San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus investigation

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- An explosive 400-page report on San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus was released by an independent investigator on Nov. 12, 2024. The report laid out a damning case against the sheriff, who's accused of fostering a culture of intimidation and retaliation and having an inappropriate intimate relationship with her chief of staff.

Here's a timeline of events that lead up to and followed the release of that explosive report:

July 6, 2021

Christina Corpus officially announces she is running for sheriff of San Mateo County

In a post on her campaign's Facebook page, Corpus said: "I believe that transparency and integrity should be the foundation of San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. I will not hesitate to share our mistakes as well as our accomplishments with the communities we serve. By building an honest relationship with the residents of San Mateo County, we can help renew trust in law enforcement."

September 2021

Hints of a relationship between Christina Corpus and Victor Aellne come to light

According to the independent report, several former and current sworn and civilian employees described incidents that point to Corpus and Victor Aellne having a personal relationship as far back as Sept. 2021, including:

A civilian employee who saw a text message on Corpus' phone from Aellne that read, "Baby, I love you, I miss you so much."



A civilian employee who saw Corpus and Aellne sitting together on a couch in Corpus' office giving each other a peck on the lips.



A civilian employee was on a Zoom call and could see Aellne and Corpus were at Aellne's ranch house on the San Mateo coastside, feeding each other in an intimate fashion, touching and rubbing each other, and playing "footsie."



At the same time, Aellne was working on Corpus' campaign. He was pictured standing right next to her at her official campaign kickoff event on Sept. 23, 2021.

January 2022

Independent Report: Corpus and Aellne's relationship continues and intensifies

A civilian employee told the independent investigator that Coprus confided that she and Victor were going to get divorced from their respective spouses and wanted to get married to each other. Corpus asked the employee to find wedding sites for them, and the employee sent some venues online on Maui, to which both Corpus and Aellne replied with appreciation.

That same civilian told the independent investigator that on Jan. 27, 2022, Aellne handed her $12,000 in cash to buy a pair of diamond earrings at Tiffany's for Corpus. Later, that employee talked via FaceTime with the Sheriff and her mom present and Corpus said she got "$11K Earrings."

Corpus was pictured wearing earrings identical to the ones listed in the independent report in multiple posts on her campaign's Facebook page.

June 7, 2022

Christina Corpus wins election to be San Mateo County Sheriff

Christina Corpus was voted in as the first female and first Latina to the position of sheriff, replacing the incumbent, Sheriff Carlos

Bolanos.

Prior to assuming office as the sheriff, Corpus served as the Millbrae police chief within the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

August 2022

Victor Aellne was hired to be part of the sheriff's transition team

County Executive Mike Callagy signed off on the contract but noted in the independent report that the request to fund a transition team was "unprecedented". Still, he signed off on it because he said he "wanted to make sure that the sheriff succeeded."

September 21, 2022

The Hawaii Trip

A former sworn employee told the independent investigator that he and his wife were flying from SFO to Maui when they saw Sheriff Corpus as they were boarding the flight.

"Oh, that's our new sheriff!" the former employee said he told his wife. The employee told the investigator that Corpus saw him and immediately turned away. He then saw Aenlle boarding the plane as well with Corpus' son. He told the investigator that he made eye contact with Aenlle who said nothing, then "walked fast" toward the gate, along with Corpus.

The former employee then texted the civilian employee who bought the earrings for Corpus from Aellne saying, "I just saw Victor and the sheriff in Maui."

The civilian employee then texted Sheriff Corpus "You were seen."

One week later, the former sworn employee told the independent investigator, that Sheriff Corpus texted him "I don't appreciate you spreading rumors about me."

The former employee told the independent investigator "I didn't spread a rumor. I saw you at the airport. That's not a rumor."

Later that day, the former employee said that Aellne called him and said "We were in a big hurry. I didn't see you. I went there to have the sheriff be on vacation. I watch the kids."

The independent investigator also stated that Corpus' then-husband, who was also a sworn member of the office, told a former sworn employee that Corpus was having an affair with Aellne and that he did not go on the Hawaii trip because Corpus told him that the flight was full and that there was not a plane ticket available for him.

October 21, 2022

Callagy confronted Corpus over rumors that she and Aellne travelled together to Hawaii

"Hey, did you go to Hawaii with Victor Aenlle on vacation?", Callagy is quoted as saying in the independent report to which Corpus responded, "Yes, I did. We are good friends. Victor is good with my son. He went to help with my kids. If this were Bolanos (previous sheriff whom Corpus defeated in the 2022 election), no one would care. It's the good ole' boys spreading rumors about me because I'm Latina."

Callagy disagreed and in the independent report is quoted telling Corpus, "You didn't tell me Victor was a good friend. I wouldn't have approved his contract. It's the perception that I hired a contractor who went to Hawaii with the sheriff-elect."

That same day, on Oct. 21, 2022, Callagy's office terminated Aenlle's contract.

The independent investigator stated that the civilian employee, who helped buy the earrings for Corpus from Aellne, told Corpus "You can't hire your lover. It will ruin everything that we worked toward. He'll ruin you."

To which the employee says Corpus responded, "He deserves it; he worked so hard for my campaign."



The civilian employee told investigators she responded by saying, "I disagree. Keep the two separate. You can't bring your lover on. It's a bad look."

And that Corpus responded, "I have to."

January 7, 2023

Corpus is sworn in as San Mateo County Sheriff

January 31, 2023

Aenlle signs a new contract to work for the sheriff

According to the independent report, Aellne signed a one-year contract, where he would get paid up to $192,275 to "translate the sheriff's vision into concrete policies and initiatives."

March 2023

Corpus requests another contract for Aellne under the title 'Special Projects Coordinator'

This contract was pay, in addition to his other contract, and HR approved the contract at an hourly rate of $73.

June 2023

Corpus worked with HR and succeeded in creating a new position for Victor Aellne called 'Executive Director of Administration'

His annual salary was listed at $246,979 plus benefits.

Less than a month after Aellne accepted the position, Sheriff Corpus requested the highest possible pay for Aellne.

In the independent report, HR confirms that it honored the request as "a one-time non-precedent setting exception" because the Sheriff had already promised the salary to Aellne.

Corpus would ask for three additional raises for Aellne before he finished his first year of service .

July 10, 2024

Independent investigation launched

San Mateo County Counsel John Nibbelin retained retired Judge LaDoris Cordell to conduct an independent fact-finding investigation into complaints and concerns about the executive team of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

September 20, 2024

Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan was fired by Sheriff Corpus.

In a statement released by the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Ray Muller called the move "possible retaliation" as Sheriff Monaghan participated in a judge's independent investigation of the Sheriff's Office. Corpus released a statement in response, calling Mueller's words "pure speculation" and "When the people of San Mateo County elected me as sheriff, they entrusted me to make decisions about who I include on my executive staff. The coach picks the team. Period."

September 23, 2024

Sheriff Corpus accuses county leaders of bullying and retaliation

San Mateo County's sheriff held a Sunday night press conference alleging inappropriate conduct by County Manager Mike Callagy. Sheriff Christina Corpus did not mince words.

"Up until now, I've stayed silent about the retaliation and abuse of power, discrimination and bullying tactics I've been facing as part of a border pattern I can no longer ignore."

Calls for permanent independent oversight are growing louder after San Mateo County's sheriff alleges inappropriate conduct.

Among the issues addressed were allegations of toxic behavior that happened shortly after she took office in 2023.

"He made an inappropriate and offensive request I needed to inform him who I dated within the county and when. A request I found demeaning and discriminatory. As a woman of color who has endured sexual harassment in this county, I was shocked and appalled by his actions and conduct."

These allegations came on the heels of Corpus firing Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan.

September 25, 2024

Victor Aenlle interviewed as part of independent investigation

October 2, 2024

Independent investigator requests interview with Sheriff Corpus

Judge Cordell emailed Sheriff Corpus the following:

Dear Sheriff Corpus:

I have been retained by the San Mateo County Counsel to investigate circumstances

surrounding the employment of Victor Aenlle in your office. The Board of Supervisors has

additionally, asked me to investigate the circumstances surrounding your termination

from employment of Assistant Sheriff Ryan Monaghan.

Although you are not obligated to speak with me, I offer you an opportunity to do so

before I complete my investigation. I am available today (10/2) through Friday (10/4)

between 3pm - 5 pm. Please let me know what works for you. Our conversation will be

via phone. My cellphone: (redacted). I look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

Judge Cordell (Ret.)

Less than four hours later, Sheriff Corpus responded:

Judge Cordell,

I am in receipt of your email. I am considering your request and will be in contact with

you.

Regards,

Sheriff Corpus

Corpus did not contact the investigator after that email.

November 12, 2024

Independent report released

Among other things, the nearly 400-page report accuses the sheriff of abuse of power, using intimidation and retaliation tactics, as well as having an inappropriate personal relationship with her chief of staff. It also alleges the sheriff used racist and homophobic language.

"Lies, secrecy, intimidation, retaliation, conflicts of interest, and abuses of authority are the hallmarks of the Corpus administration," the report reads.

"Sheriff Corpus should step down and Victor Aenlle's employment with the Sheriff's Office should be terminated immediately. Nothing short of new leadership can save this organization that is in turmoil, and its personnel demoralized."

Sheriff Corpus responds

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors are calling for the immediate resignation of Sheriff Christina Corpus following an independent investigation.

"I'm not resigning," Sheriff Corpus said. "I am an elected official. Elected by the people of this county that represent change."

Sheriff Corpus fiercely responded to allegations made against her in the newly released 400-page independent report.

"This is a hatchet job of an inquiry, which was commissioned with a predetermined outcome in mind. And it was filled with lies," Corpus said.

Police association president arrested by sheriff

Earlier in the day, the sheriff's office arrested Carlos Tapia, the president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association union, on two separate charges.

Tapia is one of many deputies who has criticized the sheriff and her office.

"I will not be intimidated by our sheriff," Tapia said. "I will not tolerate the sheriff's abuse of her authority and retaliation against our union."

The county supervisors say they believe Tapia's arrest was an effort by the sheriff to distract from the report's release.

"It's an example of the type of retaliatory culture that this investigation was founded upon to investigate," Mueller said.

November 13, 2024

Deputies Union pushes back on Corpus' claims

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Wednesday to declare it has no confidence in Sheriff Christina Corpus to continue her job.

In a press conference the day after the report was released, the union said that Corpus' decision to arrest Association President Carlos Tapia has "all the earmarks of whistleblower retaliation."

Union members also slammed the sheriff for calling the investigation politically motivated.

"I find it a little hard to believe that Corpus would make the rest of us believe that someone who is as respected in her field like Judge Cordell would somehow have fabricated a 400-page report, which was prepared at taxpayers' expense," said Det. Eliot Storch, secretary of the union. "I don't think that's plausible. I don't think that's reasonable."

County supervisors: 'No confidence' vote and Sheriff Corpus' mic drop moment

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to declare it has no confidence in Sheriff Christina Corpus to continue her job, amid allegations of abuse of power.

The decision came after Corpus made a dramatic entrance--and quick exit--into the meeting to defend herself. She denies all wrongdoing.

"What has happened the last few days is disgusting," Corpus told the board. "This inquiry was politically motivated and one-sided and filled with lies."

Corpus said because of this, she is appointing Aenlle to the position of assistant sheriff "effective immediately."

"I am the sheriff of this county. I answer to the people of San Mateo County, who elected me. I will not be bullied," she said before storming out.

Supervisors also voted to have their counsel look into whether or not Corpus legally is able to appoint Aenlle as her assistant sheriff.

November 14, 2024

District attorney's office receives investigation report

Despite mounting calls for her resignation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus remains defiant, showing no signs of conceding.

San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said his office received the report from the board and would take next steps as they do in any other investigations.

"We have to prove these things beyond reasonable doubt if there is a violation. And we want to make sure that we have that, and we don't jump into the pool of political comment," Wagstaffe told ABC7 News.

Supervisors discuss charter amendment to get the power to remove Sheriff

With Corpus showing no signs of intent to resign, the board could take action in another way besides waiting for a potential recall to be placed on a future ballot.

"We can bring a charter amendment before the public, where we would go ahead and say to them, under these specific circumstances, you would go ahead and give the board the power to remove the sheriff," Supervisor Ray Mueller told ABC7 News.

More calls for sheriff to resign

November 15, 2024

Assistant Sheriff Matthew Fox and unamed captain resign

The Sheriff's office confirmed to ABC7 that Assistant Sheriff Fox, who replaced the former Assistant Sheriff Monaghan after he was fired, resigned. It did not provide a reason, but said "Sheriff Corpus would like to thank him for his dedicated service to the San Mateo County community and she wishes him the best in his future endeavors."

Sources confirmed another unnamed captain resigned when he was ordered to take part in the arrest of Union President Carlos Tapia.

Read the full investigation report below or click here.