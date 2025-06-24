Board to vote on removing embattled San Mateo Co. Sheriff Christina Corpus

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a critical vote in San Mateo County Tuesday morning on whether to remove elected Sheriff Christina Corpus. It comes three months after voters gave the Board of Supervisors the power to remove her.

TIMELINE: San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus investigation

If the board does vote remove her, she would have the right to appeal through a formal evidentiary hearing.

First, the board would need a four-fifths majority vote.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hearing scheduled to begin process of removing San Mateo Co. Sheriff Christina Corpus

Corpus faces multiple accusations of abusing power and creating a toxic workplace. She has denied the allegations.

Three months ago, voters gave the board the power to remove the sheriff. From there, the Board of Supervisors just last month voted to adopt removal procedures.

RELATED: San Mateo Co. sheriff's attorneys release report blasting county investigation

There was a pre-removal conference between Corpus and the county's Chief Probation Officer. Corpus did have a chance to respond to the allegations against her.

At the meeting Tuesday, the board will be presented with the Chief Probation Officer's recommendation to remove the sheriff. They're expected to either accept or reject that recommendation.

The Board is going to meet at 8 a.m. in Redwood City.

EXCLUSIVE: Key witness 'out to get' San Mateo Co. sheriff? Credibility questioned by public official