Judge rules special election that may determine future of San Mateo Co. sheriff can move forward

Leaders across San Mateo County are urging residents to vote "yes" on Measure A, which would allow for the removal of Sheriff Christina Corpus.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Mateo County Superior Court judge has ruled that the special election will move forward for Measure A next week, which could give the board of supervisors the power to fire Sheriff Christina Corpus.

The sheriff wanted an injunction to stop the vote, arguing that some supervisors had shown bias and prejudice in their handling of the issues.

An attorney for Corpus tells the I-Team, while they wanted the injunction, they are pleased the judge recognized there are issues of bias to be argued if Measure A passes in the March 4 vote.

Last year after an explosive 400-page report on Corpus was released by an independent investigator. The report laid out a damning case against the sheriff, who's accused of fostering a culture of intimidation and retaliation and having an inappropriate intimate relationship with her chief of staff.

