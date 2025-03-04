Voting, ballot counting underway in San Mateo Co. special election on embattled sheriff's future

In a special election Tuesday, voters in San Mateo County are deciding whether or not to give supervisors the power to remove embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus from office.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Ballot counting is underway as voters in San Mateo County decide the next steps to potentially remove the embattled sheriff in Tuesday's special election.

The only item on the ballot, Measure A, will determine whether or not to give the Board of Supervisors that power.

One by one San Mateo voters are casting their ballots for what could eventually lead to a new sheriff.

"We'll stay here past midnight to make sure that every ballot that has been cast today at a vote center, is counted," Jim Irizarry, the San Mateo County Assistant Chief Elections Officer said.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Monday night, their voter turnout rate was about 19.5%.

"You're always hopeful for the greatest turnout possible but special elections generally have lower voter turnout," Irizarry said.

More than 440,000 ballots have already been sent out to every registered voter county-wide, asking voters whether to give the board of supervisors the power to remove the sheriff until 2028, when the term of current Sheriff Christina Corpus is set to expire.

Corpus has been in the limelight since the November release of a 408-page report alleging the sheriff abused her power. County supervisors commissioned the independent report - conducted by retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell - after receiving internal complaints about the sheriff's conduct. Some of the allegations include abuse of power, retaliation, having an inappropriate relationship with her chief-of-staff, and using racist and homophobic slurs; she denies all wrongdoing.

Audio recordings obtained by the ABC7 News I-Team reveal 29 missing pages and wrongly reported information from the San Mateo County Sheriff audit.

Corpus sat down with ABC7 on the eve of the election, defending her work and saying she has received unfair treatment.

"I've been met with resistance from day one," the sheriff told ABC7 News. "Holding people accountable has been called retaliation. Disappointed is putting it lightly...If the people don't want me to be the sheriff, then a recall should just take place."

The proposition gives supervisors this authority until 2028, the end of Corpus' term. She was elected in January 2023.

Dan Stegink, a Pacifica resident, filed the rebuttal to Measure A and called the supervisors' attempt a "power grab."

If approved, supervisors would still need to take several more steps to fire Corpus.

It would take four of the five supervisors voting to remove the sheriff if they find cause to do so.

The last special election San Mateo county had was the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom back in 2021, which failed.

Irizarry says it cost the county $3.7 million, though he didn't have an estimate yet for this special election.

There are nearly 50 ballot drop-boxes spread out across the county, just make sure you turn it in before 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

If you are mailing it in, it must be postmarked by Tuesday, March 4 to count.

Elections officials say the first batch of results should be released by 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.