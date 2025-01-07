Sheriff Corpus files $10M claim against San Mateo County, decries 'old boys' network'

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- "There are some who unfortunately still believe that law enforcement is a white man's world" -- strong words from an attorney for Sheriff Christina Corpus who has filed a $10 million claim on behalf of the sheriff against San Mateo County.

The claim is the first step toward a lawsuit. The sheriff and her lawyer announced a news conference for this afternoon, but canceled it overnight. Looks like they are still building their case, but we've heard from both of them on Monday.

Brad Gage, Sheriff Corpus' attorney, told the I-Team, "The Peace Officer's Bill of Rights protects every peace officer, including a sheriff."

Gage is a Los Angeles-based civil rights attorney who filed the $10 million claim accusing the county of "discriminating against, harassing and defaming a dedicated public servant because the defendants do not want either a woman or a Latinx person as the head of their Sheriff's Department," Gage said, "She's being treated differently than other employees that are male and not Hispanic, specifically having her individual records released to the media and the public is treating her differently than others."

The county has 45 days to answer the claim; if they fail to do so or deny it, Gage says a lawsuit is on the way. The claim cites several I-Team reports that raised questions about an audit of the sheriff's office performed by retired Judge LaDoris Cordell. She allowed all witnesses to remain anonymous, did not require them to testify under oath, and made several important factual mistakes.

"We want the names of the witnesses," Gage said. "We want the complete report. It's a matter of fairness."

Judge Cordell also left out 29 pages of the interview transcript with Corpus' chief of staff Victor Aenlle from the final report, including a section where he provides his most direct defense against claims of misconduct. The I-Team obtained a recording of the entire interview, including this section not included in Cordell's report.

Victor Aenlle tells Judge Cordell, "And just for the record, ma'am, I guess I want to make sure that it isn't misunderstood I never in any capacity or by myself and I've never benefited from any, any deals or been representing myself as a broker or an agent at all whatsoever."

Sheriff Corpus declined our request for an interview Monday. You'll recall the county offered her $1 million plus four years of medical to resign. It's clear she is going nowhere, a defiance she showed in her first interview on this scandal in November.

Dan Noyes: "Will you step down?

Sheriff Corpus: "I will not. I am resolved, I have worked very hard to get here. I know what I've done. I can hang my head up high."

The claim also criticizes the supervisors for calling a special election to remove Sheriff Corpus. No comment from the county counsel, the county executive, or the supervisors involved. Late Monday, the sheriff sent this statement:

"The people of San Mateo County elected me to be sheriff because I gave them my word that I would fight the status quo and get crime under control."

I have kept my word, and I have the receipts: on my watch, we've had zero homicides, 26% fewer rapes, 23% fewer burglaries, a 12% drop in larceny and theft, and a 38% drop in stolen property.

Inside the sheriff's office, it's no secret that I shook things up: I fired members of the "old boys' network" who were doing a bad job, and I put 162 new officers on the street.

The politicians who run our government like a private club would have picked somebody else, but the people chose me instead. Now these same politicians are trying to get rid ofme in a backroom deal. But I wasn't elected by the elites - I was elected by the people.

Doing this job is the honor of a lifetime, and I am going to keep my word to the voters who elected me. I love this job, and I am proud of what my office has accomplished over the last two years. I won't let this power grab get me down - I care too much about keeping our community safe.

