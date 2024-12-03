Measure to give power to San Mateo Co. supes to fire Sheriff Christina Corpus heads to March ballot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors took additional steps Tuesday toward removing embattled Sheriff Christina Corpus from office, if voters approve the measure in a March special election.

The board unanimously adopted an ordinance calling for the special election in which voters will be asked to approve a charter amendment that would allow county supervisors to remove a sheriff from office under specific circumstances.

The amendment will now be placed on the March ballot after supervisors gave the green light to holding a special election then.

Sheriff Corpus is accused of abuse of power, an inappropriate relationship with her chief of staff -- who she recently promoted -- and of sending racist and homophobic text messages.

She denies all allegations, and has refused multiple calls to step down.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.