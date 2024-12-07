San Mateo County sheriff gets $1M offer to walk away from job, sources tell I-Team

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo County on Friday made a substantial offer for Sheriff Christina Corpus to walk away from her job -- $1 million and four years of medical coverage. That's what sources close to the negotiation tell the I-Team's Dan Noyes - also, that when the sheriff and her lawyer declined the offer in strong terms, the county indicated they would offer more money.

San Mateo County Attorney John Nibbelin told the I-Team Friday that he would not confirm what are supposed to be confidential conversations between counsel.

When reached Friday evening, Sheriff Corpus would not comment on the report. She told the I-Team in an exclusive interview last month that she is "disgusted" by the campaign against her and will not resign.

Earlier this week, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to hold a special election in March (at an estimated cost of $4 million to $7 million) on a measure that would allow the supervisors to fire Sheriff Corpus.

Arguments for or against the measure must be submitted by this coming Tuesday, in order to be included on the printed ballot and information pamphlet.

