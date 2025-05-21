In a statement to ABC's "Good Morning America," JCPenney said the decision to shutter locations "is never an easy one."

JC Penney store in San Bruno's Tanforan Mall among 7 stores to close nationwide this weekend

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- JC Penney is closing several stores nationwide this weekend including one here in the Bay Area.

The JC Penney store at Tanforan Mall in San Bruno is one of seven stores expected to close on May 25.

"We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations, and we hope to continue serving them throughout our nearly 650 stores nationwide and online at JCPenney.com," the company said. "While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, isolated closures in specific markets do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors."

This comes as the company continues its restructuring efforts following its 2020 bankruptcy filing.

The latest round of shut downs are taking place at mall locations where foot traffic has been down in recent years.

The Shops at Tanforan was recently bought by a Los Angeles-based developer and will soon be transformed into an office campus for biotech firms.

In addition to the San Bruno location, the other stores closing nationwide this weekend are:

The Shops At Northfield in Denver, Colorado

Pine Ridge Mall in Pocatello, Idaho

West Ridge Mall in Topeka, Kansas

Fox Run Mall in Newington, New Hampshire

Asheville Mall in Asheville, North Carolina

Charleston Town Center in Charleston, West Virginia

Customers can still access JC Penney's online store.

Good Morning America's Yi-Jin Yu contributed to this report