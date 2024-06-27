East Bay congressional candidate addresses alleged corruption, faces tough questions from I-Team

Phuc Tran, the father of Congressional District 12 candidate Jennifer Tran, is under an ethics investigation

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A contender for Congresswoman Barbara Lee's seat held an unusual news conference in Oakland on Wednesday promising to expose what she described as widespread corruption in East Bay politics.

But, she faced some tough questions herself from the I-Team's Dan Noyes.

Before the news conference, Jennifer Tran apologized to Noyes for not answering his questions for the report last Friday. The I-Team outlined how her father, Phuc Tran, is under an ethics investigation, accused of helping to launder money to East Bay politicians favored by the Duong family.

"I'm running for Congress in California, congressional district 12 to end corruption," Tran said in front of Oakland City Hall.

Jennifer Tran fills several roles. Professor of Ethnic Studies at Cal State East Bay. President of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce, and candidate for Congressional District 12. She called the news conference in response to the FBI raids on the homes of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and David and Andy Duong, whose family owns California Waste Solutions.

"If they receive fair legal process and it is found that they or anyone broke the law, then I absolutely believe that they should be prosecuted for violating the public trust and contributing to this grotesque culture of corruption and open and that goes for anyone, including my own father."

As the I-Team reported last Friday, the Oakland Public Ethics Commission continues its investigation of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Trans' father, who continues to serve as a director at the organization. He's accused of helping Andy Duong launder money to politicians including Mayor Thao by using straw donors.

DAN NOYES: "I'm asking if you knew about your father's activities with the Duongs."

JENNIFER TRAN: "I do not. I like many people. My relationship with my father does not include every single person that he speaks. . And so, no, I did not know that."

DAN NOYES: "And given the ongoing investigation into your organization by the Ethics Commission and you running for this seat, is that a good idea for you to remain as the president, should you remove yourself from that role, given the ongoing investigation?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "I think that as long as we are transparent and able to answer questions and serving the people, there is no need to even have to consider that question."

A records check shows the Duongs have not donated to Tran's competitor for Congress, Lateefa Simon.

DAN NOYES: "A two-part question. Number one, how much have the Duongs donated to your campaign for this election cycle? And two, will you return it?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "That Duong family, not the family. Individuals in the family. Him, his wife."

DAN NOYES: "And the business?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "Not the business."

DAN NOYES: "Well, I'm asking you all told their business, all their family members how much have they donated to your campaign?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "The one I have received for individual contributions from the Duong family."

DAN NOYES: "The grand total. How much money?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "3300."

Our check of the records show a total of $13,200 from the Duongs.

DAN NOYES: "We can quibble over the numbers. So, will you return that money given the FBI raids on their business on the homes and the questions that are out there?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "I think that's an important question. I will return the money even though it is legally contributed. It is everyone, every American citizens. Right. Regardless of their, their race, their profession, to be able to donate."

DAN NOYES: "So you're saying now that you'll return the money?"

JENNIFER TRAN: "I will return the money if it's going to cause more trust in the public."

After the news conference, the I-Team's Dan Noyes received a grilling from Alex Walden about our sources. Walden wouldn't identify where he worked or why he was so upset about our reporting. We later learned he's a campaign consultant paid by Jennifer Tran.