San Bruno school district sued over allegedly hiding sexual abuse by former teacher

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A new lawsuit is accusing the San Bruno Park School District of failing to protect several of their students from a former teacher.

Jeremy Yeh, 34, is a former elementary school teacher in the district.

Last week, he was found guilty on 17 separate felony counts of child molestation.

During a news conference to announce the new lawsuit Wednesday, one of Yeh's young victims shared her story.

"I wish that things could have happened sooner and that I could have gotten justice sooner rather than waiting for so long," she said.

Yeh sexually abused at least four of his students.

The lawsuit laying out some of his behavior.

"He had a game called "tickle time" where he would come and tickle the girls. He gave students extra credit points for behavior in the classroom and as a reward for that they got to stay behind and have recess alone with him in his classroom," said Bobby Thompson, one of the suit's lawyers.

The suit also claims the school district repeatedly failed to act after it received multiple complaints about Yeh's behavior, dating as far back as 2017.

"Because that student was called a liar and directed to recant, that didn't flow up the chain the way it was supposed to. And that's why these lawsuits have been brought," said lawyer David Winnett.

Also present at Wednesday's news conference were the parents of other victims.

Some of them speaking to the media through a translator.

One parent, who wished to remain unidentified, highlighting the psychological issues his daughter still faces years after her abuse occurred.

"She was a very stable daughter, very stable emotionally, very happy, and has drastically changed as a result of this," he said.

Lawyers believe there are still several victims of Yeh who have yet to come forward.

One reason why the victim who went public on Wednesday says, she's determined to speak out.

"It's something you have to be really, really strong for. But you got it. Don't let other people define who you are because of something you went through," she said.

The San Bruno Park School District did not return our request for comment.