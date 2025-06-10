Oakland coffee shop sued by DOJ for alleged discrimination against Jewish customers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland coffee house is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for alleged discrimination against Jewish customers, the agency announced on Monday.

A lawsuit was filed against Fathi Abdulrahim Harara and Native Grounds LLC, the owners of the Jerusalem Coffee House, according to a press release.

The suit alleges that the owner saw a customer wearing a cap with a star of David and asked if he was Jewish.

He said he was, but he did not respond when asked if he was a Zionist.

The suit claims the owner accused him of supporting a genocide and kicked him out.

"It is illegal, intolerable, and reprehensible for any American business open to the public to refuse to serve Jewish customers," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, in the press release.

"Through our vigorous enforcement of Title II of the Civil Rights Act and other laws prohibiting race and religious discrimination, the Justice Department is committed to combatting anti-Semitism and discrimination and protecting the civil rights of all Americans," she wrote.

The lawsuit states the alleged discrimination is in violation of Title II of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin in places of public accommodation.