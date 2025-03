Jesse Colin Young, 'The Youngbloods' frontman who sang 1960s anthem 'Get Together,' dies at 83

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rock icon and former Marin County resident Jesse Colin Young has died.

He rose to fame in the late 60s as lead singer of "The Youngbloods."

Their song "Get Together" became an anthem of the counterculture movement.

He was living in South Carolina when he died. His publicist did not share the cause of his death.

Young is survived by his wife and manager, Connie, as well as four children.

He was 83 years old.