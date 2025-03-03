North Bay elementary school closes Monday due to 'excessive' vandalism

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay elementary school has closed for the day Monday after it was broken into and vandalized.

Law enforcement in Rohnert Park says an alarm notification was received from John Reed Elementary School early Monday morning. When officers arrived at the school, they found several rooms had been entered and vandalized.

Police say school officials then arrived and the district decided to cancel school for the day due to the excessive vandalism in multiple rooms.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident and if you have any more information, you can contact Detective Ashley Freyer at (707) 588-3513.

