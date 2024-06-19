  • Watch Now

Oakland school garden built by Stephen, Ayesha Curry's foundation vandalized

Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Oakland school garden built by Curry foundation vandalized
Oakland's Global Family Elementary School's garden built by Stephen and Ayesha Curry's foundation, was found vandalized.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- This weekend, someone vandalized Global Family Elementary School's garden, which was built two years ago by a foundation run by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, according to the Oakland Unified School District.

The person damaged planters and the irrigation system in the school's garden, as well as breaking a wooden bench, according to images sent by the district along with a press release.

"It's unfortunate that anyone would think that causing this kind of damage anywhere would be fun, funny, or a good idea," the district said in the press release. "It only served to hurt the students and staff at the school."

