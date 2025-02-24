Oakland icon's art gallery showcases social, cultural diversity in Bay Area: Here's a look

Joyce Gordon showcases the work of Black artists, providing them a space to display pieces that are often underrepresented in mainstream galleries.

Joyce Gordon showcases the work of Black artists, providing them a space to display pieces that are often underrepresented in mainstream galleries.

Joyce Gordon showcases the work of Black artists, providing them a space to display pieces that are often underrepresented in mainstream galleries.

Joyce Gordon showcases the work of Black artists, providing them a space to display pieces that are often underrepresented in mainstream galleries.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Joyce Gordon founded the Joyce Gordon Gallery to create a fine art space dedicated to showcasing artists of color, particularly Black artists.

As a traveling hair platform artist, she visited galleries across the country but rarely saw fine art spaces dedicated to Black artists.

Determined to change that, she left her decades-long career as a hairstylist and salon owner to open her own gallery.

In 2003, without any prior experience in the art world, she launched the Joyce Gordon Gallery with the goal of reaching a broader audience and providing a space for both local and international Black artists.

The Joyce Gordon Gallery aims to honor individual creative expression while making art accessible to a broad audience.

Over the years, the gallery has hosted numerous events bringing diverse communities together.

"People who had just published a book or had a new book coming out wanted to do a reading... There have been CD release parties, paint parties -I've even had two weddings here," she shared.

The people of Oakland hold a special place in Joyce's heart, especially its young people.

She works with neighboring schools to provide students with a safe space to create and showcase their work.

Each year, she hosts the Oakland Youth Art Explosion, offering artists a place to shine. Joyce is deeply committed to ensuring that young people have greater access to art than she did-she didn't visit a museum or gallery until after high school.

Reflecting on her impact, she shares, "I will be 80 next year, and people-especially young people-seem to really like me. That's quite an honor."

Joyce Gordon is regarded as a pillar of Oakland, recognized for her expertise in Black art and her pioneering contributions.

She takes pride in the impact she has made on the community, sharing, "I enjoy what I have brought to the community and how they show me love and appreciation. That's joy."

For more information, visit Joyce Gordon Gallery.

To see more ABC7 Allies in Action, visit here.