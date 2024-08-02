Justin Timberlake's license suspended in DWI arrest; pleads not guilty for 2nd time

The singer was arrested in June in the Hamptons.

SAG HARBOR, New York -- Singer Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty for a second time to charges stemming from his arrest for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons in June.

The singer, who has concerts on Saturday and Sunday in Antwerp, Belgium, appeared virtually on Friday in Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in New York.

The re-arraignment was required after a paperwork error when he was initially charged.

The next conference is scheduled for Aug. 9, but Timberlake does not have to appear. The judge asked the singer's attorney to find a date when Timberlake can appear in person, perhaps as soon as Sept. 13.

Timberlake, 43, was pulled over and arrested in June in Sag Harbor. Police said he drove through a stop sign and swerved into another lane.

Authorities determined the pop star was driving drunk, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and "a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" emanating from his breath, according to the criminal complaint. He also had slowed speech, was unsteady on his feet and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, the complaint said. Timberlake told the arresting officer he had only one drink, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video shows Timberlake driving his car in Sag Harbor before the arrest.

Timberlake's license was also suspended as part of the arrest, but since he has an out-of-state license it only affects his ability to drive in New York.

"This is standard procedure with every DWI case," Timberlake's attorney, Ed Burke, told reporters after court. "In New York, the suspension stays during the pendency of the case and is resolved at the end. Other states have similar regulations."

Burke was critical of the charges in general at last week's appearance, saying, "Justin Timberlake was not intoxicated."

"We are very confident that charge, that criminal charge, will be dismissed," Burke said, according to our sister station WABC.