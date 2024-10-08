Kamala Harris joins "The View" co-hosts for first live interview since becoming presidential nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris will appear on "The View" Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing media tour.

This will be Harris' first live interview and first talk show appearance since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.

To watch the full discussion, tune in to "The View'" LIVE today at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT and PT on ABC.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a rally at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Mich., Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

She is expected to discuss her candidacy, the state of the 2024 campaign, and the Biden/Harris administration's accomplishments, according to a news release.

Tuesday's appearance will mark Harris' eighth sit down on "The View," most recently appearing live in studio on January 17.

"The View" recently welcomed President Joe Biden on September 25.