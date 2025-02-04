Former Hamas hostage Keith Siegel is doing 'remarkably well' after release, niece says

Hanna Siegel, the niece of released American hostage Keith Siegel, told ABC News Live on Monday that her uncle is doing "remarkably well" after being released by Hamas on Saturday.

She said her uncle is "a little weak and a little thin," but "he's doing OK."

Keith Siegel's brother, Lee Siegel, told ABC News his brother is "very strong," but 500 days as a hostage has taken its toll on Keith.

The family has applauded both the Biden and Trump administrations for their efforts toward establishing a ceasefire. Lee said Keith, just freed from captivity, asked, "What can I do to get the remaining 79 hostages back?"

"What we have learned over these past 15 months is that it's only diplomacy and political agreement that is going to bring the rest of the hostages home," Hanna Siegel said. "We are encouraging everybody involved to keep the ceasefire going."

Hanna Siegel said it's going to be "surreal" to see her uncle again.

"I just want to tell him that I love him and I'm so glad he's back," she said.

Now that Keith Siegel is reunited with loved ones, his brother said the entire family is in a "dream state."

"We can't get enough hugs, enough love, to Keith (or) from Keith," Lee Siegel said.