KGO-TV/ABC7 News wins 4 regional 2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards, including overall excellence

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is proud to be the recipient of four 2025 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for our coverage in 2024. The awards are given every year to highlight achievements in broadcast and radio journalism.

National winners will be announced in August.

Among ABC7's awards is overall excellence in the region.

Here are the four awards:

Digital:

Serving the Bay Area on All Platforms

News Documentary:

ABC7 ORIGINALS | Unthinkable

In 1996, a newborn was found brutally beaten in his house. The suspect -- a 6-year-old boy. ABC7's Lyanne Melendez searched for both children, now adults, to find out how a horrific event changed their lives in "Unthinkable."

Sports Reporting:

A (Not So) fond farewell to the Oakland A's

Overall Excellence:

Serving the Bay Area