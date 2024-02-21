Watch the ABC7 Originals documentary "Unthinkable" wherever you stream ABC7.

'Unthinkable': A brutal beating. A shocking suspect. A crime that changed the lives of 2 families

In 1996, a newborn was found brutally beaten in his house. The suspect -- a 6-year-old boy. ABC7's Lyanne Melendez searched for both children, now adults, to find out how a horrific event changed their lives in "Unthinkable."

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In 1996, a working-class neighborhood in Richmond, California, was shaken by an unthinkable crime.

A 6-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly attacking a newborn, Ignacio Bermudez, so violently that the baby ended up in intensive care with severe brain damage.

The story grabbed national headlines as the 6-year-old child became the youngest person charged with assault.

ABC7 News Reporter Lyanne Melendez covered the story when it happened. The story has haunted her for decades.

Recently, she decided to investigate what happened to that baby boy and the 6-year-old child facing unprecedented criminal charges.

Lyanne Melendez searches for both children, now adults, to find out how a horrific event changed their lives.

Was justice served?

