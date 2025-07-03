Group effort helps rescue kitten on busy Hwy 85 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a team effort stopping traffic to save a kitten in the South Bay.

Two kittens were spotted running between lanes on Highway 85 between De Anza and Stevens Creek Boulevards Wednesday afternoon.

One didn't make it, but the other wedged herself inside a tire after a driver pulled over to help.

Multiple drivers, CHP officers, and a tow truck driver all worked together to get the kitten out.

The kitten has singed whiskers but is otherwise okay and getting set up with a foster home.

The Nine Lives Foundation is putting her up for adoption.

Our thanks to Holly and Julie for reaching out to us to share this good news.

