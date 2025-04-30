Koolfi Creamery blends classic American ice cream with traditional Indian flavors

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- At Koolfi Creamery in San Leandro, co-owners Priti Narayanan and Madhuri Anji layer classic American ice cream with traditional Indian flavors.

Kulfi is a frozen treat sold on the streets of India, where Priti and Madhuri grew up. In 2018, they started "Koolfi" as a play-on-words to the beloved Indian milk-pop.

"We used to be a pop-up," said Priti. "We had a small cart, and we would roll it and pop up at different places and events."

Growing up in India inspires their menu.

"We make flavors we like to eat," said Madhuri, who goes by Mad. "A lot of them are rooted in Indian history and Indian cuisine."

"I think we make the best Kulfi I've had in my life," added Priti.

Traditional kulfi is a frozen dairy dessert made from condensed and caramelized milk. It's often mixed with cream, rose water, mango, cardamom, and saffron.

But Priti and Mad wanted to combine their love for their home country's favorite treat with classic American-style ice cream.

"Priti likes to say that when she came to this country she fell in love with two men," jokes Mad, who is also Priti's partner. "That was Ben and Jerry."

Koolfi's signature flavors include kheer rice pudding, mango lassi, salted caramel with ghee fudge, and "Mom's cardamom."

With stores in San Leandro and downtown San Francisco, Priti and Mad have created a welcome and inclusive environment where they never miss an opportunity to share their culture with their customers.

"It's great when people who are not from our culture, and from our culture, both," said Priti, "come and have it and go, 'wow, this is so unique.'"

"We have all kinds of people that come here and they're curious," added Mad. "And they try everything. We have flights, just like you would have a flight of wine or a flight of beer, we have a flight of ice cream."

But Koolfi offers more than just ice cream, they are also a full café, with house-made chai and coffee, as well as variety of hot items, like their chutney cheese toast.

"We're looking forward to more people coming and trying our stuff," said Priti. "We would really like more people to enjoy the space and the community."

Koolfi San Leandro can be found at 599 MacArthur and their San Francisco location is at 50 Fremont St.

