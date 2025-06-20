Kurtz does it again with homer off Hader in 10th to lift Athletics over Astros

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- - Nick Kurtz hit a two-run homer off closer Josh Hader in the 10th inning to give the Athletics a 6-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

Willie McIver launched his first major league homer and drove in two runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler and Jacob Wilson also connected on solo shots as the A's won their fifth in seven games.

The A's regrouped after blowing a 4-1 lead in the eighth when Victor Caratini hit a three-run homer with two outs on the first pitch from closer Mason Miller.

Tyler Soderstrom began the bottom of the 10th as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. Hader (4-1) struck out Max Muncy before Kurtz smashed a 2-1 sinker to center field for his second game-ending homer against Houston in four days.

Michael Kelly (1-0) retired three batters for the win.

McIver, the A's rookie catcher who made a rare pitching appearance and threw a scoreless inning in relief Tuesday, had another memorable moment when he drilled a 2-0 fastball from Astros starter Colton Gordon over the fence in center. Two batters later, Butler connected for his 11th homer of the season.

Key moment

After the A's put runners at the corners with nobody out in the eighth, Astros reliever Bryan Abreu got out of it with consecutive swinging strikeouts and a weak groundout.

Key stat

The A's have allowed 70 home runs at Sutter Health Park, the most given up by a home team in the majors this season.

Up next

Astros RHP Hunter Brown (8-3, 1.88 ERA) faces the Angels in Anaheim on Friday.

Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (5-5, 4.52) pitches against the Guardians at home Friday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLBbr/]