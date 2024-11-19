Lainey Wilson has taken the world by storm this year, debuting new music, releasing a documentary and honoring her inspiration.

Lainey Wilson on her year leading up to co-hosting the 'CMA Awards'

LOS ANGELES -- Over the past couple years, country superstar Lainey Wilson has been taking the world by storm.

And for the "58th Annual CMA Awards," she shows no signs of stopping. The artist is nominated four times this year! Her song "Watermelon Moonshine" is nominated for Single of the Year and "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" is nominated for Music Video of the Year.

Wilson won Best New Artist two years ago and took home the Entertainer of the Year award last year. Now, she's a first-time host for the show, alongside Luke Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning.

She told On The Red Carpet how much this moment means to her. "If you would have told me this as a little girl, like, watching the CMAs, it was like a big family function for us. I mean, we looked forward to it. We would watch rodeo, or we would watch the Country Music Awards."

Our On The Red Carpet producer asked Wilson if she'd be getting Manning to sing.

"Well, I heard Peyton sing. Have you heard Peyton sing? You have? And uh, I love you, buddy, but we might need to leave the singing to Luke," she joked.

In addition to the CMAs, Wilson has had a busy year.

We recently met up with her at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, where she played some of her new music and talked about what's changed in her songwriting over the years.

"Well, I'm in love. We can talk about that. That's something to talk about."

Earlier this summer, Wilson paid tribute to "Hannah Montana" star Miley Cyrus at the D23 "Disney Legends Award Ceremony," and also released a documentary on Hulu called "Lainey Wilson: Bell Bottom Country," which showed how she got her start as a Hannah Montana impersonator.

Wilson explained, "I had the wig. I had the portable sound system." It all fell into place.

She's nominated again for Entertainer of the Year, giving her a chance to win for the second time in a row.

"I'd be pretty proud if we got to be Entertainer two years in a row. I think it would mean a lot for the girls in country music. It should not have taken 10 or however many years it had been since a lady had won. The only reason that I even have the opportunity to maybe be Entertainer of the Year again is because of all the things those ladies have done for me. If we won, hopefully that means we're starting to tear down some of those roadblocks that had been up."

