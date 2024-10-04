Evacuations underway for 120-acre Lake Co. wildfire burning near homes

GLENHAVEN, Calif. (KGO) -- Evacuations are underway in Lake County for a 123-acre fire burning close to homes in Glenhaven.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze broke out on a hillside off Harvey Blvd. just after noon Friday.

Authorities say that as of 1:15 p.m., 18 engines, five dozers, two hand crews, three helicopters, and six fixed-winged aircraft were responding to the fire.

Cal Fire says the biggest concern right now is the wind which has started to pick up. They say crews are having a hard time controlling the "right flank" of the fire due to spotting.

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:



GLE-E094

GLE-E072

CLO-E098

CLO-E073

Evacuation warnings include the following zones:



CLO-E057

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a temporary evacuation point has been set up at Lucerne Senior Center at 3985 Country Club Dr.

At this time it's unknown if any structures have been impacted by the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.