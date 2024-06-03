Corral Fire burning in Livermore-Tracy area is 90% contained, CAL FIRE says

CAL FIRE officials update on the 14,168-acre Corral Fire near Tracy that destroyed one home and injured two firefighters.

CAL FIRE officials update on the 14,168-acre Corral Fire near Tracy that destroyed one home and injured two firefighters.

CAL FIRE officials update on the 14,168-acre Corral Fire near Tracy that destroyed one home and injured two firefighters.

CAL FIRE officials update on the 14,168-acre Corral Fire near Tracy that destroyed one home and injured two firefighters.

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- The 14,168-acre Corral Fire near Tracy that destroyed one home and injured two firefighters is now 90% contained, CAL FIRE officials say.

Cecile Juliette with CAL FIRE said Monday crews were making good progress compared to Saturday when the fire broke out.

Juliette says they were able to take advantage of higher humidity and cooler temperatures Sunday morning and grew containment lines Sunday night.

However, she warned of the heat wave coming Tuesday and Wednesday that will dry everything out even more.

SKY7 video shows aftermath of Corral fire burning in Livermore-Tracy area

This is a look from SKY7 on Sunday at the aftermath of Corral Fire that burned near Tracy along Alameda and San Joaquin counties.

Evacuation warnings were lifted as of 6 p.m. Monday, according to CAL FIRE.

Juliette wants residents to be prepared with evacuation routes and have their go-bag ready.

She warned Bay Area residents of wildfire safety, noting the size and magnitude of this fire in early June when most activity is around July, August and September.

"This should highlight how dangerous firefighting is, and how dangerous it is for anyone to be near a fire, so what we're asking people is just to really pay attention to evacuation orders and to get out early because we're going to be coming in if there's a fire," Juliette told ABC7 News. "All fires start small so our goal is to get in there quickly so that we can keep it small, get it out and hope that people can get back into their homes quickly."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.