Large sail boat sinks in Oakland Estuary

A large, masted vessel is sinking near the 500 block of Blanding Avenue in the Oakland Estuary, the fire department said.

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The city of Alameda's Fire Department were at the scene of a sinking ship in the Oakland Estuary, the department said Sunday night.

A large, masted vessel has sunk near the 500 block of Blanding Avenue in the estuary, the fire department said.

Firefighters and a fire boat worked to protect the surrounding vessels from being impacted and deployed a floating boom to prevent oil spread.

Firefighters say no one was on board at the time.

No word yet on what caused the ship to sink.