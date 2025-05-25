Last missing bird reunited with owner 8 months after brazen East Bay birdnapping

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- Eight months after a brazen birdnapping in the East Bay, the last missing bird is finally back home.

"Plato" and "Tofu" were stolen from the Feathered Follies pet store in Concord back in September.

Both birds are estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.

Police say a new lead brought the investigation to Hayward, where they found Plato.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bird stolen from Bay Area found in LA, reunited with owner

Police returned him to his owner of 28 years.

They say she was overjoyed to have him back.

Tofu had been found in Los Angeles in October, after he was sold at least four times.

Two birdnapping suspects were identified.

Police arrested one in San Jose, and they believe the other fled the state.