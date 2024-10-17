Bird stolen from Bay Area found in LA, reunited with owner

While Tofu has been reunited with his owner, the other stolen bird, Plato, is still missing.

A bird stolen from a Concord pet store last month was found in Los Angeles and reunited with its owner.

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a scene of pure jubilation.

Over a month after her bird Tofu was stolen, Mercedes Kemp finally reunited with him on Tuesday.

"He recognized me as I was crossing the street and by the time I got up to him, we were both just smiling ear to ear, overjoyed," Kemp said.

Tofu was stolen along with another bird named Plato in September from Kemp's Feathered Follies pet store in Concord.

Both birds are estimated to be worth thousands of dollars.

After initially running cold, the Concord Police Department says additional evidence uncovered by the Union City Police Department ultimately led them to Tofu - who had been sold at least four times and was down in Los Angeles.

"We did follow up investigation in various cities. We were in San Jose, Fremont, Union City, Modesto and every step we took led us a little bit closer," said Detective Dylan Luciano, of the Concord Police Department.

Kemp says while Tofu was missing, she and her shop received an enormous outpouring of support from the community.

ABC7 News witnessed some of that support first-hand while at Feathered Follies on Wednesday.

"I always come here for my birds too but I was so excited when I saw the pictures, and wow!" said Julie Dockham.

Her friend, Janet Nolen added.

"Oh so grateful. Oh my gosh, I'm so grateful he's back."

While Tofu has been reunited with his owner, the other stolen bird, Plato, is still missing.

The Concord Police Department says they're doing everything they can to bring him back home.

As for Kemp, she says she couldn't be happier to be reunited with her baby once again.

And for the love that she's gotten in his absence, she plans on paying some of it back.

She tells us she recently created a nonprofit called the Feathered Follies Foundation.

"We want to be able to help birds who can't help themselves. So we have a roof and some food and a place to help rehabilitate them when they need it," Kemp said.

Authorities have identified two suspects in the birdnapping cases.

One of them has already been arrested.

The other has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest.