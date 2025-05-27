Livermore World War II vet who died while serving 81 years ago laid to rest on Memorial Day

World War II veteran Lt. Thomas Kelly was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Livermore on Memorial Day, 81 years after he was deployed.

World War II veteran Lt. Thomas Kelly was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Livermore on Memorial Day, 81 years after he was deployed.

World War II veteran Lt. Thomas Kelly was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Livermore on Memorial Day, 81 years after he was deployed.

World War II veteran Lt. Thomas Kelly was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Livermore on Memorial Day, 81 years after he was deployed.

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- On Memorial Day, a remarkable tribute was held for the U.S. Army Air Force Lieutenant who went missing after his plane was shot down in 1944.

After a memorial mass at a Livermore church Monday morning, a World War II pilot named Lt. Thomas Kelly, or Toby for short, was laid to rest after a long procession through the streets of Livermore.

Many brought flags and tears to pay their respects.

"Being a pilot in a war is a dangerous business. We have to honor the guys who didn't make it back," said Jim Huebner, a Vietnam Veteran pilot.

Lt. Kelly left his Livermore home in March 1944 to fight in World War II and within days his plane was shot down in Papua New Guinea and he vanished. His body was never located.

RELATED: Family welcomes home Livermore World War II vet who died 81 years ago: 'This is where you belong'

Eight decades after his plane was shot down, World War II veteran Lieutenant Thomas Kelly's human remains were returned to the Bay Area.

Sandy Althaus, Lt. Kelly's cousin, told ABC7's Anser Hassan on Friday, "We believed he was dead, but there was bit that said maybe he was still alive you know. So we didn't have the closure."

Fast forward 81 years. Lt. Kelly's remains were returned to the Bay Area last week.

Twelve years ago on Memorial Day, his cousin's son contacted Project Recover about finding his remains.

Together with the U.S. Navy and using advanced robotics, Kelly's plane was eventually found. DNA testing recently confirmed skeletal remains belonged to Lt Kelly.

"I love you Toby and it feels great to see you again, and have you here to welcome you home. This is where you belong," said Althaus on Friday.

MORE: San Jose family honors remains of WWII veteran returned home, identified through DNA after 80 years

An honorable procession was held in San Jose for a WWII veteran returning home, whose remains were identified 80 years later through DNA testing.

The funeral procession with Kelly's flag-draped coffin went past his childhood home, his high school and through downtown Livermore.

"It's very sad, but it's very special and emotional," said one person who watched the procession.

MORE: 80 years later: 93-year-old Bay Area woman reunited with brother who went missing in World War II

A 93-year-old San Francisco woman is overwhelmed after her brother, a World War II airman declared missing in action, is brought home to the Bay Area.

"Regardless of whether we're left or right, we're here to support those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Amy Laird, a Livermore resident.

"All these men and women laid their lives down for us, so we can live in this beautiful place," said Mike Austin, Navy veteran of the Gulf War.

So 81 years after Lt. Kelly left home, he's back home and laid to rest in Livermore.