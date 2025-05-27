Livermore World War II vet who died while serving 81 years ago laid to rest on Memorial Day

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- On Memorial Day, a remarkable tribute was held for the U.S. Army Air Force Lieutenant who went missing after his plane was shot down in 1944.
After a memorial mass at a Livermore church Monday morning, a World War II pilot named Lt. Thomas Kelly, or Toby for short, was laid to rest after a long procession through the streets of Livermore.
Many brought flags and tears to pay their respects.
"Being a pilot in a war is a dangerous business. We have to honor the guys who didn't make it back," said Jim Huebner, a Vietnam Veteran pilot.
Lt. Kelly left his Livermore home in March 1944 to fight in World War II and within days his plane was shot down in Papua New Guinea and he vanished. His body was never located.
Sandy Althaus, Lt. Kelly's cousin, told ABC7's Anser Hassan on Friday, "We believed he was dead, but there was bit that said maybe he was still alive you know. So we didn't have the closure."
Fast forward 81 years. Lt. Kelly's remains were returned to the Bay Area last week.
Twelve years ago on Memorial Day, his cousin's son contacted Project Recover about finding his remains.
Together with the U.S. Navy and using advanced robotics, Kelly's plane was eventually found. DNA testing recently confirmed skeletal remains belonged to Lt Kelly.
"I love you Toby and it feels great to see you again, and have you here to welcome you home. This is where you belong," said Althaus on Friday.
The funeral procession with Kelly's flag-draped coffin went past his childhood home, his high school and through downtown Livermore.
"It's very sad, but it's very special and emotional," said one person who watched the procession.
"Regardless of whether we're left or right, we're here to support those who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Amy Laird, a Livermore resident.
"All these men and women laid their lives down for us, so we can live in this beautiful place," said Mike Austin, Navy veteran of the Gulf War.
So 81 years after Lt. Kelly left home, he's back home and laid to rest in Livermore.