LIST: Tahoe ski resorts 2024 season opening dates

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Lake Tahoe ski season is underway with ate least one resort opening after recent storms helped get things ready for skiers and snowboarders.

As of Friday, Mount Rose became the first resort to open for the season but several other resorts are planning to open before Thanksgiving.

Boreal is set to open November 15, followed by Heavenly, Northstar Soda Springs, and Sugar Bowl on November 22.

Palisades Tahoe & Alpine Meadows is set to open the day before Thanksgiving and Sierra at Tahoe is set to open the day after Thanksgiving.



One notable Tahoe resort that will not open at all this season is Homewood. Officials announced in October that the resort would be closed for the 2024-2025 season amid financial issues related to a proposed renovation.

Here's a list of when all the major ski resorts in the Lake Tahoe area are opening for the 2024-2025 ski season (all dates are weather permitting):