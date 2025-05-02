Long pharmacy lines plague last remaining Walgreens in SF Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A long line greeted customers at the Walgreens pharmacy on 23rd and Mission in San Francisco on Thursday.

This is the result of a series of store closures by Walgreens in this neighborhood in recent years, which means this location is the only one that remains open in the area.

The company has closed more than two-dozen stores in the city since 2020, increasing wait times and decreasing service for many who rely on it.

ABC7 News talked with several Walgreens customers outside the store and all of them told us they're frustrated with the situation. But with few options, many of them also feel like they're stuck.

That includes people like Donald Hughes.

"It's outrageous. You're sitting here for 20, 30 minutes. Fifteen to 20 minutes in line just to get to the front desk, and when you get to the front desk, they got you on a 45-minute to hour-long wait just to get your medication," Hughes said.

Hughes tells us he lives closer to another Walgreens that recently shut down. So now, this is the next closest option.

"For the people that live in this community and need these pharmacies to get their medication, now we got to come in, and we're slowing their process down. It's messed up," Hughes said.

In a statement sent to ABC7 News Walgreens told us, in part:

"We have and are continuing to take steps at that location to reduce wait times. That includes adding equipment (extra registers), providing additional personnel and working extra hours."

The neighborhood frustrations have also gotten the attention of Supervisor Jackie Fielder.

"That's why I called for one of our city agencies to come up with a report for how we can stand up a cooperative organization and structure to support our local independent pharmacies," Fielder said.

But with wait times long virtually every day, current customers say they want immediate solutions.

"I have a medicine every month, and then, if it expires, I need to come here and spend days. I need to order first and then come next day to get it," said Jose Guadalupe Tziu.

Walgreens said, as of now, it has no plans to close down the 23rd and Mission store.