These 12 Walgreens stores in San Francisco are closing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Twelve Walgreens locations in San Francisco will be closing, the pharmacy chain announced.

They will all close toward the end of February, between February 24-27.

MORE: 8 arrested, including juveniles as young as 12 years old, in SF Walgreens crime spree, SFPD says

Here is the list of the dozen locations closing:

1201 Taraval St.



3201 Divisatero St.



1363 Divisadero St.



825 Market St.



1750 Noriega St.



5280 Geary Blvd.



1524 Polk St.



1301 Franklin St.



1189 Potrero Ave.



135 Powell St.



1630 Ocean Ave.



5300 3rd St.

In a statement, Walgreens states that it is never an easy decision to close a store and that closures are from "increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures" that are hurting their "ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs."

"We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance," Walgreens said in the statement. "When closures are necessary, like those here in San Francisco, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions."

This comes after Walgreens announced in 2024 that they would shutter 1,200 drugstores nationwide.

MORE: Surveillance video shows what led up to deadly SF Walgreens shooting; DA won't file charges

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced she will not file charges against the person who shot and killed a man inside a Walgreens.

While the company did not say crime was a factor in the closures, among the selected locations is the Market Street store where a security guard shot and killed 24-year-old Banko Brown during what police called a shoplifting incident. The closures also include several other stores where crime and thefts have been a major issue.

The closures do not include two Walgreens locations that were hit by smash-and-grab robberies within one hour of each other back in November.