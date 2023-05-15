San Francisco District Attorney's Office declines to pursue charges against security guard in fatal shooting at Walgreens, citing self-defense.

No charges will be filed against security guard in fatal SF Walgreens shooting, DA says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday she will not be filing charges against the person who shot and killed a man inside a Walgreens last month.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

The shooting happened on April 27 on Market St.

Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony, a security guard at the store was accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Banko Brown during what police are calling a shoplifting incident.

You can view the district attorney's full report here.

VIDEO: Exclusive interview with mom of SF Walgreens shooting victim; witness reveals new details, video

One witness told ABC7 several young people were allegedly shoplifting and the security guard confronted Brown.

Police arrested Anthony on a homicide charge. Three days later, Jenkins announced she was releasing the security guard, saying, "He did express that he acted in self-defense and we did not believe that there was sufficient evidence to overcome that statement."

Jenkins previously said the case was still open, and asked police to continue gathering evidence.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live