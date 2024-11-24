8 arrested, including juveniles as young as 12 years old, in SF Walgreens crime spree, SFPD says

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police have arrested eight suspects, including juveniles as young as 12, in connection with an organized retail crime spree targeting Walgreens across San Francisco, police said.

According to the authorities, the group is accused of committing at least 23 thefts since July, stealing more than $84,000 in merchandise.

The investigation began after a violent robbery on Sept. 16 at a Walgreens in Potrero Avenue, where several juvenile suspects entered the store, concealed merchandise, and ransacked the store, a press release on Thursday noted.

An employee asked the suspects to stop, but two of them assaulted the employee, resulting in a serious head injury, police said.

Further investigations linked the group to similar crimes at multiple Walgreens locations, including incidents involving forced entry, a stolen cash register, and the brandishing of a firearm, authorities said.

Suspects face charges ranging from assault and robbery to organized retail theft and grand theft.

Brandon McClain, 18, a resident of Hayward, was charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft, the police said.

Juveniles arrested include two 15-year-olds from San Francisco and Oakland, and others from Pittsburg, Oakley, and San Francisco. They face various changes including assault, robbery, and carjacking, according to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444.