Police looking for suspect after Walgreens security guard stabbed in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A security guard is recovering after he was stabbed at a Walgreens in San Francisco Friday morning.

It happened on the corner of Montgomery Street.

Police say the guard was trying to stop someone from stealing items from the store.

There was a confrontation, and the suspect stabbed the guard and ran off.

No arrests have been made.

The guard's injuries are described as non-life threatening.