Longtime ABC7 News employee Emily Montgomery dies at 64, family says

One of our beloved co-workers and longtime ABC7 News employees, Emily Montgomery, has passed away.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of our beloved co-workers and longtime ABC7 News employees, Emily Montgomery, passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

To say she was a longtime employee is an understatement.

Montgomery began her career at KGO-TV back in 1983.

She worked in news archiving, as well as teleprompter operator and recently trained to be a director.

"Emily had an amazing energy and feisty spirit. She's the kind of person you want watching your back," said Dave Figura, who hired Montgomery in the teleprompter position.

Joanne Jung, who worked with Montgomery for more than 40 years, remembered working with her in the early 1980s. She said:

"She was my "twin" who remembered what I forgot. We were a great team working in the deep, dark, depths of the archives. She is the strongest woman I ever met and would never hesitate to stand by her beliefs, love and protect her children, grandchildren & friends and live life to the fullest. She is missed, but will always be remembered!!!"

Retired and longtime ABC7 News reporter and anchor David Louie wrote:

"This is truly sad news for all of us. Emily brought her "A" game to work every day, but more importantly, she shared her smile, positivity, and friendship with us. That in turn lifted us, no matter how busy or stressed we might be. Deepest condolences to all who loved her and her spirit."

Carolyn Tyler, retired and longtime ABC7 News reporter and anchor, wrote:

"I'm at a loss for words. Emily was a dynamo! Always ready with a hug and a smile and a compliment. My heart goes out to her family and friends. May she Rest in Peace."

Montgomery was a Bay Area native and her knowledge helped improve our newscasts.

She was a friend to us all, and she will surely be missed.

Our thoughts are with her family and friends.