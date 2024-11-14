Could this be the last Macy's Christmas tree lighting in SF's Union Square?

The 35th annual Macy's Christmas tree lighting was held in San Francisco's Union Square, but it may be the last with the store's uncertain future.

The 35th annual Macy's Christmas tree lighting was held in San Francisco's Union Square, but it may be the last with the store's uncertain future.

The 35th annual Macy's Christmas tree lighting was held in San Francisco's Union Square, but it may be the last with the store's uncertain future.

The 35th annual Macy's Christmas tree lighting was held in San Francisco's Union Square, but it may be the last with the store's uncertain future.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday night the great tree lighting was held across the street from Macy's in San Francisco's Union Square. It's the 35th year of the display but it may be the last.

"Look at the Christmas tree! I mean it's not even Thanksgiving and we have our gift and if you don't take advantage of it, it's your loss," said Pamelia Mitchner who lives in San Francisco.

In fact, if you don't take advantage of these picturesque sights this year, you might never be able to. Earlier this year Macy's announced they will close the Union Square location and officials have previously said it will happen when they sell the property.

VIDEO: How will Macy's closure impact SF's Union Square? Experts offer clues

How will Macy's store closure impact San Francisco's Union Square? Here's what real estate and retail development experts say.

So is it a done deal?

"We don't know what the future holds but we're hopeful that we'll be here for many years to come," said Jonathan Davis who is the store manager at the Union Square Macy's.

"They're inviting you in to shop shop shop until you drop drop drop," said San Francisco Mayor London Breed during a speech.

But if we do shop until we drop like Mayor London Breed said, could it save Macy's?

"I think anything is possible, it will be on my Santa wish to ensure that Macy's stays so we'll see," said Marisa Rodriguez of the Union Square Alliance.

RELATED: Iconic SF Union Square Macy's to close amid mass shuttering of locations, supervisor says

ABC7 News wanted to ask Mayor Breed about that, but she left immediately after the ceremony without taking any questions.

One thing is for sure, it's beautiful right now in Union Square, not only with the decorations, but with the ice skating rink too, and it's only going to get better as we approach the holidays. You may not see any kittens or puppies in the Macy's windows now, but they are coming on November 22nd.

"Our favorite part of the holidays, the SFSPCA will host their animals in the windows," Rodriguez said.

"I hope it just screams holiday, you have the tree, you have our wreaths, you have ornaments on top of the tree," Davis said.

There's a hope among shoppers that maybe, just maybe this won't be the last Macy's holiday in San Francisco.

"It would be such a loss you can't put money on that, this is a blessing today but just the thought of losing it would be so sad," Mitchner said.