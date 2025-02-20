Santa Cruz jury denies release of man convicted of murdering 8-year-old Maddy Middleton

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A jury unanimously decided Wednesday to deny the release of a man convicted of raping and murdering 8-year-old Maddy Middleton in Santa Cruz 10 years ago.

Adrian Gonzalez was 15 years old at the time of the killing and he was scheduled to be released this past October when her turned 25. However, prosecutors said he remained a danger to society and asked for him to remain in the juvenile system another two years.

RELATED: Memorial for 8-year-old Maddy Middleton held in Santa Cruz

The jury unanimously agreed and Gonzalez will remain in custody.

According to reports, Gonzalez has 60 days to appeal Wednesday's decision, however, it's unclear at this time if his legal team will do so.